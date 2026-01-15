Snowmobiler breaks through the ice in Rhinelander

A snowmobiler got a chilly lesson about safety on the ice in Rhinelander.

The rider broke through the ice near the Eagle Street Bridge Wednesday, and his machine plunged to the bottom.

The rider was reportedly wet but not hurt.

Bull Dog Off Road Recovery Service successfully pulled the machine out of the water.

They advised people to be safe and stay on the trails.

Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources cautions no ice can ever be considered ‘safe”.

The DNR does not monitor ice conditions.

Local fishing clubs, outfitters and bait shops are the best sources for local current ice conditions.