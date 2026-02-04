Authorized properties in Rhinelander can now run water to keep pipes from freezing

With deep cold comes deep frost.

That creates problems for some water customers.

In Rhinelander, those with problem properties are now authorized to keep water running to prevent freezing of water lines leading to the house.

A stream the thickness of a pencil lead from one fixture should do the job.

A pencil lead stream flow rate can be checked by filling a 12-ounce container volume in approximately one minute of time.

Special cases of water only customers and other special circumstances requiring greater flow rates are also approved and authorized to run water as directed in the past.

Authorized properties will get a credit on their water bill to cover the cost.

Be sure to check Rhinelander’s list of authorized properties at the city website or at city hall.

The authorized run water list will be updated periodically with new properties if frost conditions require it.