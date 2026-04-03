Wisconsin Public Service catching up on repairs as another ice storm predicted

Those in the Northwoods for the most part saw power stay on during a Thursday storm, but those in central and northeast Wisconsin were not so lucky.

Wisconsin Public Service says thick ice coated trees and power lines in those areas.

Many lost power.

As of Friday morning, service had been restored to more than 44-thousand customers, and the work was ongoing.

Around 20-thousand customers remained without service as of 6:00 a.m. Friday.

WPS said crews were seeing significant damage, including broken utility poles, downed power lines, and trees that have fallen into electrical equipment.

Communities in and around Stevens Point, Green Bay and Wausaukee are among those most affected by the outages.

A new Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 7:00 p.m. Friday for Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, and Northern Marinette counties.

The warning runs until 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Power outages and tree damage are expected due to the ice.

The National Weather Service says travel is strongly discouraged.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained at the 511 Wisconsin website.