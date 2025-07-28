© 2025 WXPR
Northwoods communities received catastrophic storms grants for damaged caused by spring ice storm

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published July 28, 2025 at 5:35 AM CDT
Power equipment damaged by ice storm
Wisconsin Public Service
Power equipment damaged by ice storm

Antigo and Rhinelander are getting thousands of dollars to help with storm recovery.

The ice storm in early April did heavy damage to the region.

It took out power to tens of thousands, lead to the Hodag Dome collapsing, and cause several towns to move their polling locations at the last minute.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources awarded Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grants to help with clean up efforts.

The City of Antigo received $50,000. Rhinelander got $44,000.

The City of Oconto Falls also received a grant from this fund.

The DNR’s Urban Forestry Catastrophic Storm Grant program funds tree repair, removal or replacement within urban areas following a catastrophic storm event. A catastrophic storm is defined as damage to urban forests caused by snow, ice, hail, wind or tornado.
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
