Rhinelander bans burning as fire danger level rises across northern Wisconsin

Burning is temporarily banned in the City of Rhinelander.

The fire danger level jump to “Very High” for much of the Northwoods Wednesday as temperatures reached the upper 70s and winds started picking up.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging people to be cautious burning and avoid it if possible across state.

Burnett and Washburn counties in northwest Wisconsin are under a Red Flag Warning Wednesday evening.

Wildfires occur most often in the spring in Wisconsin in the period between snow melt and greening up.

Elevated fire conditions are expected to persist through tomorrow when rain is expected.

There have been about 275 wildfires in Wisconsin so far this year that have burned more than 700 acres.

Last year during the same period, there were 545 fires that burned more than 2,000 acres.

You can check the latest burn restrictions and fire danger levels on the Wisconsin DNR website.

