Wildfires starting to be seen as snow melts off

As the snow melts off the chance of spring wildfires starts rising.

The Northwoods saw a couple fires over the weekend.

The Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department says a little over two acres went up near the Oneida/Lincoln County border on Saturday, despite the fire danger being listed as low for the northern part of the state.

They reported the area was mostly dry grass with a scattering of snowy spots.

No structures were impacted and no one was hurt.

Several other agencies provided help with the firefighting effort.

The Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department says to be sure to follow state and local burning regulations and refer to the WISBURN website for the latest fire danger conditions.

A second fire was reported in the Oneida County Town of Woodburo Sunday, burning 3/10ths of an acre.

As of Monday morning, 95 wildfires had been recorded so far this year in Wisconsin, burning just under 104 acres.