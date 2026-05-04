One dead, one injured in Oneida County UTV accident

One person died in a UTV crash in Oneida County over the week.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office got the call of the crash in Enterprise around 5:30 Saturday evening.

The call was for a UTV that crash into a tree. The crash was located a half mile south of trail intersection 266 off of Bowman Road.

David McMillen, 70, of Salem, Wisconsin was driving the UTV and died in the crash.

The passenger had minor injuries.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is completing the accident report.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Crescent Fire Department, Fire District Alpha, Oneida County Medical Examiner, and Oneida County Ambulance assisted the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

This is the 13th deadly ATV/UTV accident in Wisconsin so far this year.

Last year was a particularly deadly year for the off-road vehicles with 41 recorded deaths in the state.

