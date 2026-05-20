Central Wisconsin Airport to hold annual "Live Burn" training

Central Wisconsin Airport will prepare for something they hope never happens this week.

The airport will be holding its annual ‘live burn” training exercise.

As a Federal Aviation Administration certified Class 1 airport, they’re required to do the training at least once a year.

The training is scheduled for Thursday.

Airport rescue and firefighters will conduct fire training on simulated aircraft fuselage with live fire along Highway 153 on the east end of the airport.

Impact during the Training Exercise:



The airport anticipates no impact to normal airport operations during the emergency response training exercise.

· Airport rescue and firefighters will conduct fire training on simulated aircraft fuselage with live fire along Highway 153 on the east end of the airport. .

