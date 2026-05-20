© 2026 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Wisconsin Airport to hold annual "Live Burn" training

WXPR | By John Burton
Published May 20, 2026 at 6:27 AM CDT
Central Wisconsin Airport website

Central Wisconsin Airport will prepare for something they hope never happens this week.

The airport will be holding its annual ‘live burn” training exercise.

As a Federal Aviation Administration certified Class 1 airport, they’re required to do the training at least once a year.

The training is scheduled for Thursday.

Airport rescue and firefighters will conduct fire training on simulated aircraft fuselage with live fire along Highway 153 on the east end of the airport.

Impact during the Training Exercise:

  • The airport anticipates no impact to normal airport operations during the emergency response training exercise.

·        Airport rescue and firefighters will conduct fire training on simulated aircraft fuselage with live fire along Highway 153 on the east end of the airport. . 

  • Noticeable training fires will primarily be happening between 8:00 am - 3:00 pm Thursday
Tags
Local News airportWausauWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
WXPR
WXPR is 100% funded by YOU.
WXPR is an independent nonprofit that is completely publicly funded. We have served the Northwoods as a trusted news source for over 40 years. Join the community of WXPR supporters today!
Donate
Related Content