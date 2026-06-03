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Man dies in Price County lake

WXPR | By John Burton
Published June 3, 2026 at 7:48 AM CDT
Couleur
/
Pixabay.com

A Phillips man died after his leg got stuck in the ladder of a pontoon boat, trapping him under the water.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call reporting a man dead in the water near a pontoon boat Monday.

Stanley Gruszka was brought to the shore by the person who called for help.

Gruszka had apparently been filling the gas tank on his boat when his leg became stuck in the ladder of the vessel, holding him under the water.

It happened on Soo Lake in the Town of Elk.

The Price County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Price County Coroner's Office, Wisconsin DNR, Phillips Fire Department, and Central Price County Ambulance Service.
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Local News drowningBoatingPrice countyPrice County Sheriff's DepartmentWXPR News
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John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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