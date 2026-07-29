Storm cleanup in the Northwoods includes damage at a campground in Three Lakes

Severe storms swept across the Northwoods on Monday, leaving a trail of damage at the Three Lakes Campground where downed trees damaged vehicles, campers and a water pipe.

Ron Peterson, who has camped at the site for seven years, said it was the worst storm he has witnessed.

"Worse one I've seen. People told me that been here 17 years that it was the worst," Peterson said.

Peterson was outside when the storm rolled through and described the sound as unforgettable.

"And all I heard sound like a jet. A steady jet stream for like 20 minutes. Didn't sound like a train, it must have been straight line winds or something because that is what it sounds like, a jet just getting ready to take off, steady roar," Peterson said.

By Tuesday morning, cleanup was already well underway.

Campground owner Steve Skoug said they had good help from an excavator and campers who pitched in.

The storm uprooted water lines and knocked out power in parts of the campground.

Skoug said they had to let a water leak continue because shutting off the water would leave everyone in the park without it.

"So we have a water leak going here that we can't fix yet because if I shut the water off, you know everybody in the park doesn't have water. So, we're just letting it leak so we're kind of bleeding a little bit," Skoug said.

Despite dozens of trees down, Skoug said the campground avoided an even worse outcome.

"That was good, nobody got injured. It could have been because there was a lot of damage. Mostly of them, I think the three campers that got hit. Two people weren't here and one wasn't. So lucky they're still okay and didn't get hurt or damaged or broken arm or anything," Peterson said.

The damage was not limited to land.

Powerful winds whipped up waves on Big Stone Lake that campers had never seen before, tearing boats from their docks and destroying two of the campground's docks.

"I didn't see them but from what I heard they were four to five foot waves and I've never seen that on Big Stone," Peterson said.

Skoug said replacing the docks will cost around $40,000 to $50,000.

And that despite the damage, most campers decided to stay out of curiosity.

Peterson said his thoughts are with those who were hit even harder.

"I'm just glad everybody is okay and I pray for Appleton and Menasha because they got the tornado we didn't get it. It's devastating there from what it looks like," Peterson said.