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Collision between cyclist and semi kills an Antigo man

WXPR
Published August 5, 2026 at 7:47 AM CDT
Edward Kimmel

A collision between a cyclist and a semi killed an Antigo Man.

Antigo police say the collision happened at Superior Street and 10th Avenue Tuesday afternoon at 1:50 p.m.

A 45-year-old man from Antigo was dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is working on a crash reconstruction at the request of Antigo’s Chief of Police.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office and Antigo Fire Department EMS assisted Antigo Police at the scene.
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Local News AntigoAntigo Police Departmentfatalityfataltraffic fatalityWXPR News
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