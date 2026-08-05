Collision between cyclist and semi kills an Antigo man

A collision between a cyclist and a semi killed an Antigo Man.

Antigo police say the collision happened at Superior Street and 10th Avenue Tuesday afternoon at 1:50 p.m.

A 45-year-old man from Antigo was dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is working on a crash reconstruction at the request of Antigo’s Chief of Police.

The Langlade County Sheriff’s Office and Antigo Fire Department EMS assisted Antigo Police at the scene.