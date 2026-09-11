Ceremonies planned across the Northwoods to remember 9/11

Twenty-five years ago today, a terrorist attack killed nearly 3,000 people and injured thousands more at the World Trade Center, a site near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon.

Today and this weekend, people across the Northwoods are remembering those who died with different ceremonies.

One in Sugar Camp is honoring the 343 firefighters who lost their lives during the September 11th attacks.

“It's important to us as firefighters and first responders to remember our fallen comrades that gave the ultimate sacrifice, doing the job that we love to do, and save lives the best that we can,” said Jeff McDonald, the Assistant Chief of the Sugar Camp Fire Department.

He, along with fellow first responders and community members, will be doing an honor walk starting from the fire department this Sunday.

It’s about a two-mile walk to symbolize the 110 stories of the World Trade Center that firefighters took while responding to the attacks on September 11, 2001.

“The way I feel about it, it gives everybody a chance to reflect back to that day on how everybody, I don't want to say, came together, but came together as a whole as the United States, because of the tragedy, I enjoy it to have everybody come together and do it as a family thing,” said McDonald.

This is the second year Sugar Camp Fire Department has held the Honor Walk.

There will be two walks, one at 9:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m.

McDonald recommends getting to the fire department a half hour before the walk to register.

Money raise from the walk will be split between the department and a firefighter foundation the department picks.

The Rhinelander Ministerial Association is holding a 9/11 Remembrance on Sept. 11 at the Oneida County Courthouse at 10:00 a.m.

Today, Sept. 11, at 6:00 P.M. the Antigo Fire Department will host a ceremony next to the 9/11 memorial there.

The Tomahawk Fire Department will host its annual Sept. 11 tribute ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m.

