Antigo plans remembrance of 911 attacks

Following the attacks on 9/11, many local fire agencies received artifacts from the World Trade Center to display in their cities as memorials.

Whether you were alive or not for 9/11, everybody has a mental and emotional memory of that day. In Antigo, they have a physical memory in the form of a steel beam straight from the World Trade Center.

“I think it’s extremely important to remember history and these major historical events that occurred,” said Antigo Fire Chief Corey Smith.

Former member of the Antigo Fire Department, John Krueger, was responsible for bringing the piece of steel to the city in 2003. The artifact, however, isn't the only connection Antigo has to that horrific day.

“Initially there was a contingent of personal from the sheriff's department, police department, and fire department that went over to help on the pile,” said Smith.

With the American flag flying over it, the steel beam that once was part of the World Trade Center now helps preserve the history of that day for the next generation.

“We have people coming into the fire service that were either very young or not alive at the time that it took place. It’s important to learn from past lessons and learn from past events,” said Smith.

The piece of metal that endured tragedy and destruction almost 25 years ago, is now on display to ensure people in Antigo never forget.

“We catch people out here looking at it and kind of just taking a moment to reflect. It happens quite a bit,” said Smith.

On 9/11 we remember those who lost their lives, and the service men and women who gave theirs. Even though the buildings aren’t standing, 9/11 reminds everyone that when American's unite, we are strong like steel.

On Friday at 6 P.M. the fire department will host a ceremony next to the memorial to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the attacks. Following that will be a silent parade throughout the city.