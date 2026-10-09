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Fire hits garage in Price County

WXPR | By John Burton
Published October 9, 2026 at 6:55 AM CDT
Pixabay.com

Fire destroyed a garage in Price County.

The Pike Lake Fire Department says it was called out Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. for the fire at N14975 Thorofare Road on Round Lake.

Heavy fire was found through out a single-story, unattached garage.

Efforts focused on protecting the adjacent home.

High winds caused problems by setting off small fires in nearby foliage.

Firefighters were able to put those out before they could spread to neighboring properties.

The garage was a total loss.

The homeowners were not there, and no one was hurt.

A number of agencies provided help at the scene.
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Local News FirefiresPrice countyWXPR News
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
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