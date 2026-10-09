People cautioned against burning this weekend amid dangerous fire conditions

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of the U.P. this weekend including Gogebic County.

It will be in effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.

A Red Flag Warning means that any wildfires that start could get out of control very quickly.

High winds, drought, record warmth, and dry conditions are all contributing to these conditions.

People are encouraged to avoid burning or any activities with open flames or sparks this weekend.

Outside the Red Flag warning, fire danger conditions are at the “high” level in parts of northern Wisconsin including Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties.

In the past week alone in Wisconsin, there’s been more than two dozen fires that have burned 25 acres.

