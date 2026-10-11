Firefighters responding to two wildfires in Gogebic County

Two fires are burning in Gogebic County within the Ottawa National Forest. Both started Sunday, October 11.

The Black River Fire is south of Wakefield, MI just east of County Road 519. The Michigan DNR told WXPR that fire is estimated to be about 66 acres as 3:45 p.m.

The Forest Service says people may smoke in the area and aircraft dipping out of local lakes.

It's asking people to please use caution and obey all traffic controls.

The other fire is burning north of Wakefield off Camp 4 Grade Road. This fire is wind driven burning in hardwood. Two Single Engine Scoopers that have been working on the Black River Fire (south of Wakefield) are also dropping water on this fire.

This fire is estimated to be about 10 acres as of 3:45 p.m., according to the Michigan DNR.

"If you fly, we can’t! No Drones in Fire Zones. Any aircraft or drone that flies near a fire shuts down operations and puts the safety of everyone at risk," the Ottawa National Forest said in the Facebook post.

There are not evacuations in for these two fires as of Sunday afternoon.

Gogebic County Emergency Management/911 and the City of Wakefield are closely monitoring two active wildland fires located outside Wakefield's city limits.

The Wakefield Fire Department has personnel and fire apparatus deployed at both fire grounds to assist with firefighting operations, along with departments from across the area.

At this time, neither fire poses an immediate threat to the City of Wakefield, according the City's Facebook post just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Local officials will continue to monitor conditions and coordinate with responding agencies.

Further north in the U.P., two fire near Marquette have lead to some homes being evacuated and trail closures. The Michigan DNR is providing updates on those fires on Facebook.

There is a Red Flag Warning in effect in Gogebic and Ontonagon Counties until 5:00 p.m. Sunday night because of the increased fire danger. Northern Wisconsin is at the "High" fire danger level.

People are urged not to burn do do any activities that may cause a fire.

This story will be updated when additional information is available.