Vilas County Sheriff's Office launches app

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office has a new way to keep in touch with the community.

The sheriff’s office has introduced a new app.

The interactive app is meant to help improve communication with area residents.

It can be used for such things as reporting crimes and submitting tips.

It will also offer other interactive features, as well as providing the Vilas County community with the latest public safety news and information.

They do stress you should still call 911 in an emergency.

The app is available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.