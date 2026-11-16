Rhinelander home damaged in fire

A fire in Rhinelander damaged a home Friday night.

The Rhinelander Fire Department was called to a report of a “kitchen on fire” at 11:31 p.m. at 710 Thayer Street.

Arriving firefighters saw fire and smoke at the front and side lower-level windows.

Rhinelander firefighters were able to get inside and extinguish flames while doing a search.

The initial suppression was successful within five minutes, with additional time spent searching for any possible extension of the fire.

Everyone got out, and nobody was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The damage and cost of the fire is still being assessed.

The Rhinelander Fire Department thanked the following entities for their assistance: Newbold Fire Department, Pine Lake Fire Department, Rhinelander Police Department, WPS, Onedia County EMS, Oneida County Dispatch Center, and Oneida County Sheriff Department.