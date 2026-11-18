Fire damaged a garage in Arbor Vitae.

The Arbor Vitae Fire Department says the fire was reported around 7:30 Monday evening on Sherwood Lane.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office was first on the scene and reported heavy fire from the back side of a detached, two-car garage.

The Woodruff Fire Department arrived first, as they had been training nearby, followed shortly by Arbor Vitae Fire Department crews.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly.

An outdoor wood boiler apparently ignited a fence and wood fuel located near the back of the garage, which then spread to the garage.

Heavy damage was reported to the garage.

Vinyl siding on portions of a nearby home was melted by the heat.

AVFD crews were assisted by the Woodruff Fire Department, Vilas Sheriff's Office, and the Vilas County Dispatch Center.

A MABAS Activation at the Box Level was initiated but quickly cancelled after the first arriving engine company achieved a very quick knockdown of the fire due to the suppression efforts.

The Arbor Vitae Fire Department passed along a safety message about wood boilers after the fire.

“Outdoor wood boilers are very common. However, a critical safety component must be reinforced relating to the proper distance/clearing of combustibles from the boiler. If you have a boiler, ensure you follow the specific recommendations set by the manufacturer. Recommended minimums are about 4' from the front and rear, with a minimum of 12" from the sides. Keep the area free from ground debris, such as leaves, etc.”

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Fire struck a home in the Town of Manitowish Waters.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, that someone had seen the fire at 13916 30-30 Road.

When emergency responders got there, a large part of the structure was on fire.

The residence was unoccupied at the time.

Firefighters from the Manitowish Waters Fire Company, Boulder Junction and Winchester helped with the firefighting effort.

Responding to the scene was Manitowish Waters Fire Company, Boulder Junction Fire Department, Winchester Fire Department, Northwoods Ambulance, Excel Energy and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire remains under investigation by Manitowish Waters Fire Company and Vilas County Sheriff’s Office.