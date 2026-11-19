Linemen and firefighters were busy across the Northwoods Thursday.

Thursday’s forecast included wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hours along with sustained winds around 10 to 18 miles per hour.

The strong winds coupled with low humidity, dry conditions, and temperatures in the upper 50s creates a high risk for wildfires.

Any kind of burning is discouraged as fire danger is at the High level across much of the state.

Wisconsin Public Service reported more than 3,000 outages as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

"Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) crews are responding quickly and safely to address scattered power outages caused by today’s strong winds. Our crews are working to repair downed power lines as well as trees and limbs that have fallen into our electric equipment. We anticipate crews will be working into tonight to complete repairs and restore power to all affected customers," WPS spokesperson Matt Cullen said in a statement to WXPR.

Downed power lines are leading to some small wildfires across the region.

The Wisconsin DNR Fire Management 18 new wildfires reported as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Eight of them list “power” as the general cause. The cause could change as information on the dashboard is preliminary.

A screenshot of the Wisconsin DNR Fire Management Dashboard taken at 2:38 p.m. November 19, 2026.

DNR Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele said that is what’s noted when a power line sparks a fire.

1:12 “Power lines break in these windy conditions, and then again with the very dry conditions, vegetation and wind is creating some wildfire activity,” said Koele. “Crews are getting to them pretty quick and keeping them pretty small. But you know, it's definitely a busy day today.”

Most fires in the Northwoods look to be less than a tenth of an acre. The biggest one in state Thursday afternoon was a five-acre fire in Green Lake County.

It’s not unusual for fall to be a busy time of year for wildfires in Wisconsin.

“Right after the leaves fall and we have that dead dry vegetation on the ground, sometimes with a frost it dries out, kills that vegetation and then makes it more vulnerable to carrying fire,” said Koele. “We're definitely kind of in that little window between some snow, we hope, but we are seeing, due to the dry conditions and the dead vegetation, increased fire activity.”

Friday’s forecast still calls for some winds and dry conditions, but higher humidity. There is rain in the forecast for this weekend.

Koele encourages everyone to check fire conditions before starting any kind of fire. Fire danger levels can change from day to day.

“As we head into the weekend, it's opening deer season, and we anticipate a lot more folks in the woods, at their cabins, seasonal homes, so a little bit more activity,” said Koele. “Folks cleaning up around their cabins or homes, and potentially burning those materials. Definitely keep an eye on the changing fire conditions over the course of the next week.”

The Wisconsin DNR updates fire conditions daily on the WisBurn site.

