Legislation aims to help Michigan families lower costs, reduce debt

Michigan Democrats are again pushing a package of bills to help families manage the pressure of a difficult economy.

House and Senate Democrats have refiled nine bills designed to lower costs and provide long-term financial relief for people across the state. Lawmakers said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed earlier versions of the measures on a technicality, after House Republicans fought the proposals in court for nearly two years.

Rep. Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac, has reintroduced a previously approved bill, which would revise the types of properties exempt from bankruptcy.

"Instead of being a punitive bill, my bankruptcy bill would hopefully open the door to give more opportunities to people who are struggling financially," Carter explained.

Carter stressed the change is meant to give people overwhelmed by debt more breathing room as they try to recover from financial setbacks. She argued housing costs and everyday expenses are still weighing heavily on many households, and Michiganders need to protect more of what they have earned.

Republicans countered that the Democrats' economic and relief package relies too heavily on expanding state programs and adding administrative costs.

The overall package covers several areas of household finances. It includes proposals tied to retirement benefits for Department of Corrections officers, lower healthcare costs for local public employees and protections to keep assistance and benefit programs from being seized through debt collection.

Carter underscored that the package of bills will bring much-needed relief to families dealing with a tough economy.

"Our economic system for many Michiganders, in fact, many Americans, is in crisis right now, and people are deciding between food and paying their rent or their insurance. This is a critical period right now," Carter emphasized.

Supporters said the broader bill package is meant to ease pressure on workers, retirees, and families trying to stay afloat. The proposals now return to the Legislature, where Democrats said they will continue pressing for final passage and approval.