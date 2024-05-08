Forest County Potawatomi observe Missing, Murdered Indigenous Peoples Awareness day

Right now, Native women, girls, and two spirit people are violently targeted by non-native perpetrators with devastating frequency.

May 5th was a national day of awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Native Americans face disproportionately high rates of violence from non-native perpetrators.

A2016 study by the National Institute of Justice found that around 85% of Indigenous women reported experiencing violence in their lifetime, with over half experiencing sexual violence.

They’retwice as likely to experience a rape or sexual assault in comparison to all other races and are more likely to be sex trafficked.

In fact, 40% of women who are sex trafficked are Native.

Researcherspoint out the strong colonial roots of this violence.

Native women are trafficked at higher rates than other racial groups and often report law enforcement efforts too little, too late.

A2017 study by the Government Office of Accountability asserted that agencies should be collecting more information on the trafficking of Native people. Without this data, it can be difficult to raise funds to combat the problem.

This is Heather VanZile, Vice Chairwoman of the Forest County Potawatomi Community.

“We need to ensure that we provide our state's law enforcement and other supporting agencies with the resources they need to adequately address these ongoing issues,” said VanZile.

Missing, Murdered Indigenous Persons day is observed nationally on the 5th to honorHanna Harris who was abducted, raped, and murdered in 2013 at only 21 when she left the Northern Cheyenne Reservation to watch an Independence Day parade.

“Wisconsin's Attorney General Josh Kaul, through the Wisconsin Department of Justice Task Force on Missing and Murdered Indigenous women in our state's law enforcement, continues working diligently to address this problem. But these efforts will require more help,” she said.

Hannah Davis-Reid Heather VanZile poses in front of the Forest County Potawatomi Community Center.

Members of the Forest County Potawatomi Community gathered at the Potawatomi Community Center in Crandon on Sunday.

They held a pipe ceremony and a poem reading, then made signs to raise awareness. In the afternoon, they met for a group walk.

Women shared their stories of sexual assault and violence, tracing back generational wounds.

“We really think as a community, so if one individual, one tribal member’s going through a trauma like this, we all pitch in to help that individual,” said VanZile.

If you or someone you know is struggling with abuse or violence, there are resources available and people you can talk with.

In the Forest County Potawatomi Community, there’re community advocates available for support.

There’re also shelters like the Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence/ Sexual Assault.

An event was also held by the Mole Lake Band of the Sokaogon Chippewa Community, where participants tie-dyed red shirts and prayed.