Search goes on for missing Lac du Flambeau woman

The search for a missing woman in Lac Du Flambeau continues.

37-year-old Melissa Beson first went missing nearly a month ago and authorities are still searching for leads and answers.

"She's my rock," said Winny Beson, mother of Melissa.

Melissa went missing around her home in Lac Du Flambeau March 17th during the late afternoon.

Walking on a road she frequently walks on between Indian Village Rd near Wayman Ln.

That was nearly a month ago as the family's worry grows.

"She was going to come down when I had my lung drained," said Winny. "I was in Marshfield, and I didn't find out until later on that she went missing."

Authorities have searched over 800 acres near the scene where she went missing.

Now they'll be sending out an aerial team on Wednesday to widen the search area and hopefully bring Melissa home.

Her family is desperately wanting to find out where Melissa could be.

"Missy I love you, Missy I miss you," said Winny. "Please come home or call. My phone number is still the same. I'm answering every call. Door is always open to you."

For those who may have information on Melissa's whereabouts, contact the Lac Du Flambeau Tribal Police Department at 715-588-7717.