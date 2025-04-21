Tribal communities see historic turnout at Wisconsin polls

Voter turnout from tribal communities in Wisconsin has increased in recent years, with historic numbers for the state Supreme Court election this month.

The Menominee reservation turnout increased by more than 80% from the spring 2023 election and both the Red Cliff and Bad River Bands of Lake Superior Chippewa saw turnout jump more than 60%, according to Wisconsin Conservation Voices, which works with tribal communities through its Wisconsin Native Vote program.

Maria Haskins, native regional tribal organizer for the group, said listening sessions, roundtables and regional dinners have been crucial in building relationships and getting people to the polls.

"With people seeing their peers being more active in the polls and becoming more informed about a lot of these issues, is what is really motivating them to go out and cast their ballot," Haskins observed. "Because I think that people are realizing their vote is their voice."

Haskins noted communities shared concerns at the events about issues like the opioid epidemic, which is severely affecting tribal communities, while drawing the connections of voting to their goal of tribal sovereignty.

The Menominee community has seen some of the most dramatic jumps in voter turnout. In 2023, community voting increased by 75% and has seen a 220% increase since 2019. Haskins believes the influx reflects the increase tribes are also seeing in representation, with more Native Americans running for office.

"I think that it's a huge movement," Haskins emphasized. "It's just something saying, 'Our people deserve to have a voice in what is happening, and we deserve to have the ability to be involved.'"

At a time when the country is seeing the rapid-fire dismantling of DEI initiatives and priorities, Haskins thinks it has never been more important to stay connected and involved.

"I'm super thankful for every community that we work in and I just can't express the importance enough of being in community and leaning on community right now," Haskins added. "I think that it's really important for all of us to have those connections and continue moving forward."