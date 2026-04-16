Impacts of new law ensuring tribal regalia can be worn at graduation ceremonies

A new state law is giving Native American students more than just the right to wear traditional regalia at graduation — it’s giving them the opportunity to proudly represent their identity and culture on a bigger stage.

Tribal and school leaders share what this moment means across Wisconsin.

“I think this is a monumental moment for tribal children all over the state," says Araia Breedlove, Lac du Flambeau PR.

And adds that the act ensures Native students can wear traditional regalia at graduation, something her community has already supported locally.

But now, that opportunity expands statewide.

“It’s as important as our tribal children who maybe not live on reservation get the same opportunity. And so to just walk across that stage representing their culture and their identity. It’s huge, it’s huge," says Breedlove.

Breedlove says the moment carries deeper meaning, rooted in history.

“Lac Du Flambeau itself had a boarding school. I mean we’re talking about generations and generations of just cultural suppression. And so now we’re taking culture on a bigger stage," says Breedlove.

In Crandon, School District Administrator Jason Bertrand says while they’ve allowed regalia for years, this law removes uncertainty for others.

“Hopefully now those students don’t have to question that and they’re going to be able to wear it proudly and potentially educate people because of what they’re able to wear. With their cultural pride," says Bertrand.

An impact he says goes beyond the ceremony.

“It continues that education that we’re going to teach the truth. To be able to share that culture and learn more about it. I mean that’s how we understand each other and that’s a beautiful thing," says Bertrand.

A step forward, not just for students, but for understanding across communities.

“These students deserve to wear whatever tribal regalia tribal pride they see fit," says Breedlove.

“When you learn better, you know better and you do better. And I think that’s important for other people to understand," says Bertrand.