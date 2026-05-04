Restraining order keeps walleye and musky fishing open to non-tribal anglers on the LDF reservation

A restraining order will keep fishing open to non-tribal members on the Lac du Flambeau reservation for now.

The Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa had sought to restrict fishing for musky and walleye to tribal members only on 19 lakes, citing concerns about the state of the fishery.

The state filed a complaint in federal court in the Western District of Wisconsin, and a temporary restraining order was issued ensuring fishing by non-tribal anglers could continue.

The Tribe issued a statement saying it will comply with the Court’s order.

The Tribe said during the period the order is in effect, state-licensed anglers may fish on Wisconsin’s navigable waters within the Lac du Flambeau Reservation under Wisconsin’s regulations.

The statement went on to say the Tribe is preparing for a full hearing before the Court on May 29th, where it will present the record, the Tribe’s emergency-management framework, and the legal foundation for the resolutions.

"Our people have been stewards of these waters since time immemorial," said Tribal President John Johnson Sr. "The walleye is not just a fish to us; it is a clan relative, a traditional food source, and central to our way of life. When fish populations collapse, we have not only the right but the responsibility to act."

A news release from the Wisconsin DNR said the State of Wisconsin remains committed to collaborating with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians on important conservation work to protect the walleye and musky fisheries.

The Lac du Flambeau Tribe’s statement said the Tribe respects the Court’s process and remains committed to government-to-government relations with the State of Wisconsin and to the protection of treaty-protected resources for present and future generations.

The lakes at issue are Big Crawling Stone Lake, Big Crooked Lake, Bolton Lake, Fat Lake, Fence Lake, Flambeau Lake, Ike Walton Lake, Little Crawling Stone Lake, Little Sand Lake, Long Lake, Pokegama Lake, Poupart Lake, Signal Lake, Stearns Lake, Sugarbush Chain (Upper, Middle and Lower), White Sand Lake and Whitefish Lake.

The State reminds all anglers to follow all fishing regulations and bag limits for lakes across Wisconsin, and encourages everyone to be respectful of all Tribal harvesters and other anglers and people enjoying the water.