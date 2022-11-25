Hunters need to dispose of deer carcasses properly

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding hunters where they can and cannot dump deer carcasses.

It is most recommended you find a landfill or licensed waste yard that accepts deer carcasses to drop them off.

You are not allowed to leave a carcass on public lands or roads, due to state law, but you can leave it in the field, only if you have permission from the landowner.

"You can field dress deer; that is certainly okay. But as far as any carcass parts are left on the landscape, that is really only possible on private lands as long as you have landowner permission to do so," said Amanda Kamps, a wildlife health conservation specialist with the DNR.

Marathon County offers six locations where you can safely dump your deer. You can find a full map of locations statewide here.