Warm, icy weather pushing back efforts to open snowmobile trails in some locations

Ice storms and warm weather have snowmobile clubs scrambling to clean up debris and keep the trails clean.

"If we wouldn't have got this warm weather, we would've been about 50% ready to open this (past) weekend," said President of Antigo Sno-Drifters, Tim Grall.

But now, they're even further away with clubs putting in extra hours to make sure trails are ready to open.

"We put about 100-150 hours pounding signs in and brushing," said Grall. "We had an ice storm come through, so we put about another 60 hours of hand brushing."

Grall says it's not out of the ordinary for trails to be closed until January, but they were hopeful that early snowfalls could open up trails.

Langlade County is hoping for snow soon. Riders that come through the area are depended on to help business in the county.

"As far as an economic impact form last year, our visitors, our day trippers, and our overnights spent $48 million last year," said Angie Close, Economic Director for Langlade County.

Not Bob's Bar in Antigo is a staple for riders in the county, and although they're not concerned about the temperatures right now, it's hard watching business drive away.

"We watch trucks and trailers full of snowmobiles heading north, and it's very hard to watch them go past us," said Sara King, Owner of Not Bob's Bar.

Langlade County is looking to bring the trails back to life in early January, but Grall says they'll need another four to six inches of snow to safely open up the trails.