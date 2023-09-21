Dry conditions may be causing leaves to change colors a bit early this year

Odds are you're already starting to see your trees changing color and while it might be a bit earlier than you're used to, it could actually mean an even better tourism season.

The Northwoods has plenty of unique sightseeing for fall foliage with scenic routes to take a drive, trails to walk and bike through, and fall festivals that help bring in people into small towns, too.

This year, partly because of the drought, fall colors have come even earlier so their peak could be on its way sooner than anticipated.

September and October are months business owners definitely look forward towards.

"It's a very busy time of year up here and our restaurants and our local businesses, they note that that summer season does get extended quite a bit into the fall," said CEO of Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce Lauren Sackett.

Sackett also said, for those interested in some more guided fall activities, there are some corn maize trails nearby to partake in.

If you want to see the best fall color, the DNR has a fall color tracker that is updated frequently to keep track of foliage if you want to narrow down the best spots to go to.