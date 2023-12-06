Hard work led to recognition for Minocqua Winter Park

Skiing is a favorite winter past time in the Badger State, and Minocqua Winter Park actually ranked Number One for cross country skiing resorts nationwide in USA Today.

It is easy to see why the resort topped the charts.

The views are like a scene out of a Bob Ross Painting.

A river here.

A snow covered tree over there.

Not to mention, the staff go over their trails with a fine tooth comb to ensure conditions are in tip top shape.

"Our operations team pays very close attention to detail and if a trail isn't groomed to those expectations, they'll make sure to fix it," said Executive Director Adriane Morabito.

Not a cross country skier?

They also offer snowshoeing trails, hills to tube on during holiday weekends, and an ice skating pond.

If people do not have a pair of skis, there are plenty to rent and buy at the ski shop along with other gear.

The resort hosts a number of different events throughout the year including the New Year's Eve Candlelight Snowshoe where trails are lit with over 300 candles for a snowshoe hike.