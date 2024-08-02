71st Flambeau Rama takes place in Park Falls this weekend

The 71st annual Flambeau Rama Festival begins today in Park Falls and continues through this weekend.

Park Falls Chamber of Commerce Director Kortney Veitengruber says that Flambeau Rama started off as a way to highlight the river and community.

“And it's just built since then. So Flambeau Rama was kind of like a culmination of all the things in our community, all the businesses and activities that are around here, and it's just festival, it’s live music and a car show, craft show, softball tournaments, you name it,” said Veitengruber.

Events start today at 9am and continue until Sunday, when it’ll end with the parade.

Deb Hyde is director of the library and this year’s Parade Marshall.

“I was very honored, I never would have expected it. It means a lot to me,” said Hyde.

The library has been through a lot of changes this year, with City Hall moving into their building.

“We've all worked together to make this happen. So it means the most to me because the library is being recognized for, I believe, for what they do in the community,” she said.

Park Falls has a growing Micronesian community, which was highlighted for the first time at Flambeau-Rama last year with a dance performance.

There is another traditional Micronesian dance performance from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, organized by Penny Barnabas.

“I want the kids that born here, raised here, to know about our culture and to know that you know this is our way, our culture, our dances that they need to understand how we are, how the Micronesian are,” she explained.

She says she loves seeing children excited by the dancers.

“They were all excited because most of them doesn't know how to dance. And yeah, they really enjoy it, and they really want to participate in it. So I'm just happy that they want to do something different,” she said.

Flambeau Rama is Park Falls’ biggest event of the year.

“It's great for tourism, and it helps a lot of our local businesses get new people to come in the door that may have never come in before,” said Veitengruber.

Veitengruber says there are 23 registered floats for the parade this year.

“For the community, this being our biggest event of the year, it draws people from all over,” she said.

