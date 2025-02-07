Snowmobile trails open in several Northwoods counties

It's better late than never for snowmobile enthusiasts as multiple Northwoods counties are planning to open up trails for riders.

Even with trails open, snowmobile clubs around the area are urging caution.

"If you see something that doesn't look right, slow down and proceed with caution," said Jerry Wakefield, president of Minocqua Snowmobile Club.

The clubs know riders are itching to get out on the trails, but they want to make sure they're doing it safely.

"There are going to be rough spots, high traffic areas are going to wear down, the corners are going to wear down, speed is usually a big contributing factor when there are accidents, and also alcohol has been a big contributing factor over the years," said Wakefield.

The clubs are ecstatic to have the trails open, but know they need more snow for sustainability.

"Our deficit of over a foot of snow up here so we could use every inch of that to get these trails in what would be considered mid-season conditions," said Wakefield.

That would also be big for surrounding business who are preparing for the trails to open after a a very mild winter season last year.

"Seasonality is the name of the game when it comes to tourism in the Northwoods," said Krystal Westfahl, CEO of Let's Minocqua Visitors Bureau.

Even with a later start, many in the town are grateful.

"Having the trails open even now is going to be great. When you look at the averages, right around now is when trails traditionally open, maybe a little bit earlier," said Westfahl. "We've gotten really lucky in the past decade with having trail systems opened a lot earlier, so we've gotten a little bit used to that, but this is going to be really helpful for us."

Trails for Oneida, Price, and Forest Counties open on Friday.