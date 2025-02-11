Langlade County to open snowmobile trails Wednesday

Langlade County will be opening its entire snowmobile trail system on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.

Trails will be in rough, early season condition.

Al Murray, the Langlade County Forest, Parks, and Recreation Administrator, says the Snowmobile Council chose to hold off opening until this week to get a more frozen trail base following the Saturday snow.

This frozen base will assist in keeping the trails safe and maintainable for a longer period, barring any extremely warm weather.

All lake trails in Langlade County are considered unsafe and should not be used until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club.

The Langlade County Forestry, Parks & Recreation Department recommends riders stay on clearly marked trails.

Going off trails onto private property can put trail easements at risk.

ATVs are permitted on snowmobile trails until 10 days after the trails open and only when the temperature is below 28° F. ATVs will be authorized to utilize snowmobile trails on February 22, 2025. UTVs are not allowed on the Langlade County Snowmobile trail at any time system due to the weight and width of the machines.

For questions regarding specific trail conditions please contact the local snowmobile club or visit their social media accounts or go to www.langladecounty.org/resources/trail-reports/.