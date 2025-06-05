Access to state properties free this weekend in Wisconsin

Wisconsin will be giving out free samples this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be the state’s ‘Free Fun Weekend’, during which fees are waived for state properties, and you won’t need a fishing license to fish.

“So if you’re looking to enjoy some programs, bike on a trail, or explore a popular or hidden gem state park, this is a great way to do that. There’s usually a lot of programs, especially intro and how to programs, surrounding a variety of different recreation opportunities across the state. So it’s a great way to get outdoors and be active without needing an admission pass,” said Missy Vanlanduyt, the Recreation Partnership Section Chief for the Wisconsin State Park System.

Regulations like bag limits for fishing do remain in effect.

One of the highlights in the Northwoods is the 100th anniversary celebration of the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest this Saturday.

Events will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crystal Lake Day Use Area and pavilion.

The roots of Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest's conservation efforts trace back to 1904 when Wisconsin appointed its first state forester, Edward Merriam Griffith. His work led to the creation of Wisconsin's first state forest reserve, which eventually became the state forest.

The state forest was established in 1925, and currently spans 236,000 acres and is the state's largest public property. Initially set up to protect the headwaters of the Wisconsin, Manitowish and Flambeau rivers, the forest is now a hub for outdoor recreation, including hiking, fishing, hunting, and both nonmotorized and motorized activities. Drawing over three million visitors annually, it is a vital resource for recreation and sustainable forestry.

Visitors are invited to join in commemorating the Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest's rich legacy and ongoing commitment to preserving the state's natural heritage with a day full of activities. See the full schedule of events online.