Warden serving the Antigo area receives special recognition

A warden who serves the Antigo area gets recognition as the state’s Warden of the Year.

Conservation Warden Bradley Dahlquist is a member of the Antigo Warden team.

He was presented the Haskell Noyes Warden of the Year Award this month.

Dahlquist began his career in 2008.

Casey Krueger, DNR chief conservation warden, says the prestigious annual honor goes to the warden whose public service is exemplary and efficient.

Capt. Ben Treml of the DNR Northeast Region, one of the people who nominated Dahlquist, says he is a humble leader with a contagious can-do attitude backed by a strong drive for public service.

Treml says Dahlquist is known "as a community-spirited warden who responds to calls any hour of the day and stands ready to help department colleagues and team with external partners."

"Brad has been instrumental in serving the public in Forest and Langlade counties throughout his career," said Treml. "He is the first to volunteer and take on extra duties and keeps current on ever-changing technology to support his strong performance in investigative and enforcement work in all areas."

"Brad treats people with dignity and respect, often getting a handshake at the end of the contact and changing people's impression of the department and the warden service," said Dahlquist's direct supervisor, Lt. Jacob Cross, who also nominated him for this award.

The Haskell Noyes Award, created 95 years ago by the late Milwaukee businessman who sought recognition for officers protecting the resources, is one of the highest honors bestowed to Wisconsin conservation wardens. Recipients demonstrate an ability to lead a quality law enforcement conservation program that balances enforcement, education and community involvement.