Hunters urged to keep safety in mind as fall seasons get started

With fall approaching, hunting enthusiasts in Wisconsin are gearing up for the season. Known for its rich hunting history, Wisconsin consistently ranks in the top five nationwide for the number of hunters.

For those who maybe are trying hunting for the first time, Emily Iehl, hunting and shooting sports specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), emphasized the importance of hunter safety.

"The first thing we always recommend is to take a hunter safety course, that is legally required for people to buy a hunting license in Wisconsin, and go hunting independently," said Iehl. "Hunter safety is a basic firearm safety class in a hunting context, so it's really step 1."

For those unable to attend a class, Wisconsin offers the mentored hunting law. This allows individuals to purchase a license and hunt, provided they remain within arm's reach of a safety-certified hunter.

"Safety is always number 1, you can't have fun unless you are safe," said Iehl. "I would definitely keep safety first and foremost and it should be celebrated. Like a successful hunt is a safe hunt."

Iehl also highlighted the importance of patience in hunting, whether for bow hunting, which begins on September 13, or the nine-day gun season in November.

"I think also just, getting out there and participating in the experience rather than counting success as a harvest is really important too," said Iehl. "The shot is just a few minutes of that entire experience."

For those who may be headed to Rib Mountain State Park for some local hunting, make sure you are aware of certain rules that may differ. You can find more information about that on the DNR website.