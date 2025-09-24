DNR hopes to get more deer samples from hunters to test for Chronic Wasting Disease

The DNR wants to get more samples to test for Chronic Wasting Disease in deer, especially in priority areas.

Vilas, Oneida, Langlade, Lincoln and Marathon Counties are all on that priority list.

Additional samples in priority areas will help the DNR better understand disease levels and distribution.

They say hunters play a significant role in CWD surveillance.

Testing is available statewide.

How To Test Your Deer:

Any hunter in the state may choose from the following testing options:



Self-service kiosks, open 24/7: Kiosks contain supplies for hunters to drop off a deer head with 5 inches of neck attached.

A helpful video tutorial is available to show you how to submit your sample information using the online form.

In-person with cooperating partners: Meat processors and other businesses can collect the deer head for sampling or remove the lymph nodes at the time of drop-off. This is a convenient option for hunters who intend to mount their deer.

If a taxidermist is not a cooperator, ask for the caped-out head back to submit at a kiosk.

At-home lymph node extraction: Hunters may pick up a kit from a kiosk ahead of time, extract the retropharyngeal lymph nodes using the provided instructions and return the lymph nodes to the DNR or a kiosk for testing.

Follow the printable step-by-step instructions to extract lymph nodes and prepare them for testing.

By appointment with local DNR staff: Hunters can contact their local wildlife management staff to schedule an in-person appointment. Please note, the availability for these appointments is limited.

Consuming Venison:

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization all recommend against consuming meat from deer that test positive for CWD.

Infected deer typically appear healthy for many months after contracting the disease, so DHS encourages testing for the disease regardless of the physical condition of the harvested deer, especially in areas prevalent with CWD.

To date, there have been no reported cases of CWD infection in humans.

Baiting And Feeding:

Hunters should also be aware of current baiting and feeding bans by visiting the DNR’s Baiting and Feeding webpage.

There are two counties with new bans in place since last year’s hunting season: Manitowoc and Clark counties.