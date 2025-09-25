Golden Oyster Mushrooms a new invasive threat to forests

Golden Oyster Mushrooms may be tasty, but they can also be a problem.

The Wisconsin DNR says recent research from the University of Wisconsin-Madison shows these nonnative mushrooms are raising concerns.

They’re aggressively taking hold in forests throughout the Midwest, including Wisconsin.

The DNR says they’re spreading at a troublesome rate.

They can crowd out native fungal communities that other plants and animals rely on.

People using mushroom growing kits or mushroom spawn may have introduced them to the wild accidentally.

One in the wild, Golden oyster mushrooms release spores that can easily be carried by air to nearby forests.

Experts have come up with four Best Management Practices that those interested in golden oyster mushrooms are urged to follow:

– Consider purchasing native mushroom grow kits instead

– Use enclosed bags when foraging

– Keep grow kits indoors

– Dispose of grow kit spawn or golden oyster mushroom pieces in the trash or by burning them

Learn more: https://arboretum.wisc.edu/.../the-golden-oyster.../