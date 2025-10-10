Wisconsin’s first Rustic Road turns 50

50 years ago, the first Rustic Road in Wisconsin received its formal designation.

Now, the program is up to 126 roads spanning hundreds of miles across the state.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

Sam Osborn has travelled every mile of designated Rustic Road in Wisconsin behind the wheels of his motorcycle.

“You learn to slow down, kind of take your time, enjoy being one with nature,” said Osborn.

At first Osborn was going for Rustic Road patch motorcyclists get for traveling 10 of the roads. Then a certificate for riding 25 roads.

Then he thought, why not hit them all.

“It's the inner completionist in me,” said Osborn.

Osborn spoke about his travels at the 50th anniversary celebration of Rustic Road Number 1 that was held at Timm’s Hill County Park in Price County. The popular fall destination spot is just off Rustic Road 62 and only a few miles away from the 1st Rustic Road in Taylor County.

Osborn was awarded a certificate for completing them all as he encouraged people to get out and explore them.

“It doesn't matter what number Rustic Road, it doesn't matter how many you do. You don't have to do them all. Just get out and do yourself a favor and ride to at least one either with a motorcycle, like I do, in a car, by foot, even a bicycle doesn't really matter, just get out in nature and explore the beautiful state of Wisconsin,” said Osborn.

Almost every county in Wisconsin has at least one Rustic Road.

The shortest is less than a mile while the longest stretches for more than 37. Some are paved, others are gravel.

They’re all meant to preserve a bit of history and draw visitors to some of the overlooked parts of the state, according to Gov. Tony Evers.

“Tourism is one of the biggest revenues for our state, and Rustic Roads are part of it. When many of those rustic roads are going through small towns and villages, it's Economics 101, you got to have people to spend money, and one of the ways to do it is to get them out on those beautiful roads,” said Evers.

Roads are continually being added to the Rustic Roads program. Osborn looks forward to crossing each one off his list as they are.

“I like to ride as much as I can, as much as my gas tank will allow,” said Osborn.

