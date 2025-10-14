Wild Instincts releases rescued bear cubs back to the wild

Five young bears now roam the wilds of northern Wisconsin, thanks to the help of a wildlife rehabilitation center north of Rhinelander.

Wild Instincts posted video of the five cubs being released over the weekend.

They’ve been raised over the last few months by the center, with the goal of releasing them back to the wild.

Wild Instincts says a variety of factors can lead to a cub being separated from their mother or being orphaned.

Wild Instincts has the goal of making sure they are not “tamed” or made into pets.

Their goal is to return them back into the wild able to survive in the wild.

That means as little contact as necessary while the bear is under their care.

Normally a cub would spend its first winter in a den with its mother.

Wild Instincts says survivability age studies have shown that cubs can survive without their moms at about 30lbs and 6 months of age.

Cubs that are orphaned and NOT raised in rehabilitation centers, will den up their first winter without their moms.

While not ideal, it does also happen in nature.

Wild Instincts says they get them at a very generous weight to go into hibernation and release them close to hibernation time. They go into hibernation and wake up like wild bears in the spring.

According to Wild Instincts, outside organizations and universities have radio-collared their cubs at release and followed their activities.

Not only have these studies shown Wild Instincts methods have resulted in normal wild bear behavior, their cubs have survived into adulthood and have had cubs of their own.