The 2024 gun-deer season only had one reported gun injury. The DNR hopes to see another safe season this year.

The 2024 gun-deer season in Wisconsin was one of the safest in history with only one reported incident and no deaths.

It follows a larger trend of improved hunter safety over the decades.

The last hunter death during the gun-deer season because of a firearm accident was in 2022. Though there are still a couple of non-fatal incidents each year.

“Every year someone seems to be injured in a deer drive hunting incident. Have that good communication ahead of time, so everyone knows where everyone is,” said Joe Mulrooney, a DNR Recreation Warden.

Virtually all hunting incidents can be attributed to a violation of one or more of the four basic rules of firearm safety, commonly known as TAB-K:

T – Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

A – Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

B – Be certain of your target, what’s before and beyond it.

K – Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot.

In addition to TAB-K, hunters must follow all hunting regulations and only take aim during legal shooting hours.

Hunters are required to wear blaze orange that makes up 50% of the clothing above the waist.

Almost all hunting incidents are hunters either shooting themselves or someone in their hunting party—still the DNR encourages anyone that plans to be out in the woods to wear blaze orange during the 9-day gun deer season.

“If you're going for a hike through the woods, or even if you're in your backyard, or walking along a rural roadway, throw on some blaze orange or fluorescent pink, something high visibility, so that hunters can see you, not mistake you for something else,” said Mulrooney. “That includes your pets. If you're taking your dog for a walk, maybe find them a nice blaze orange or high visibility garment to wear during the gun deer season.”

Common violations the DNR sees each season including baiting and feeding in counties where its banned and transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle, that includes ATVs and UTVs.

People can anonymously report violations to the Wisconsin DNR tip line at 1-800-TIP-WDNR.

The 9-day gun deer season starts Saturday, November 22 and runs through the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

