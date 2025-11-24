Hunters gather in Tomahawk for the 60th annual Venison Feed

More than a thousand hunters ate venison burgers, swapped hunting stories, and shared their excitement for the start of another gun-deer season at the annual Venison Feed on Friday.

Tomahawk Regional Chamber of Commerce and visitor center Executive Director Charis Lau says at 60 years it’s the city’s second longest running event.

“Seeing the families I know, and then learning the others and hearing the stories, that's honestly my favorite part of the day. It's like a family reunion with not even my family,” said Lau.

Hunters donate a lot of the venison that goes into making the burgers, the rest gets donated by Geiss Meats. 1,400 burgers were grilled and ate within 50 minutes.

Local businesses sponsor the grills and help cook the burgers.

“It's fun because each grill does something a little different. Everybody's got a different spice, or they've got seasonings, and then they've got sauteed onions. Some people have nice cheese. Other people have, you name it, it's probably here,” said Lau. “If we could do a best venison burger contest, we would, but we run out in like 40 minutes.”

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

John Meyer from Wausau has been coming to the Venison Feed every year for as long as he can remember.

“Seeing all the people. It's super fun,” said Meyer. “I like the people and the hunting and the partying and socializing. It's all good stuff.”

It was the first time at the Venison Feed for Joe Pequet and his family.

They headed Saturday for the opener—which will be a first for Ian Rumney.

“I've never hunted, so I hope to get a big buck,” said Rumney.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR People line down the street to wait for their venison burger.

While hunter hope they’ll be bringing back their own venison this week, for many like Connor Pequet the best part is getting out there.

“It's nice being out in the woods, but it's getting together and sharing this hobby is what makes it hunting,” said Pequet.

Sharing Memories Hunters share their favorite memory from the gun deer season. Listen • 1:14

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

The 9-day gun deer season runs through November 30th.