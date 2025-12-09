Deer hunters still have some opportunities available

Wisconsin’s firearm deer season may be over, but hunters still have some opportunities to harvest a deer with a gun.

The Wisconsin DNR says the muzzleloader season remains in progress through Wednesday, December 10th.

Also, there will be a statewide antlerless-only hunt December 11th through the 14th.

Finally, the Antlerless Only Holiday Hunt happens December 24th through January 1st in select Farmland Zone units.

Hunters may use unfilled antlerless harvest authorizations during any of the hunts.

In addition, the archery and crossbow seasons remain open statewide through January 4th.