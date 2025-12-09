© 2025 WXPR
Deer hunters still have some opportunities available

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 9, 2025 at 6:41 AM CST
Public Domain Pictures Sheila Brown

Wisconsin’s firearm deer season may be over, but hunters still have some opportunities to harvest a deer with a gun.

The Wisconsin DNR says the muzzleloader season remains in progress through Wednesday, December 10th.

Also, there will be a statewide antlerless-only hunt December 11th through the 14th.

Finally, the Antlerless Only Holiday Hunt happens December 24th through January 1st in select Farmland Zone units.

Hunters may use unfilled antlerless harvest authorizations during any of the hunts.

In addition, the archery and crossbow seasons remain open statewide through January 4th.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
