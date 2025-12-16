Oneida County snowmobile trails opening Friday for the 2025/26 season

For the first time in almost a decade, snowmobile trails in Oneida County will open before Christmas.

Oneida County announced this week that snowmobile trails will open this Friday, December 19th at noon.

The county encourages snowmobilers to exercise caution when riding. Trails are in rough, early season conditions.

"All lake and river trails in Oneida County are considered unsafe and dangerous and should not be utilized until they have been clearly marked by a local snowmobile club. As always, the Oneida County Forestry, Land, & Recreation Department reminds riders to stay on marked trails. Off trail riding is trespassing and could result in closure or loss of trails and citations and fines for those who participate," Oneida County Forestry, Land & Recreation Department said in a press release announcing the opening.

Northwoods Passage Snowmobile club trail 51B will remain closed until further notice.

Oneida County snowmobile trails didn’t open until February last year and didn’t open at all the winter before.