Vilas County snowmobile trails to open Friday

WXPR | By John Burton
Published December 18, 2025 at 6:48 AM CST
Boulder Junction Snowmobile Club
Volunteers worked tirelessly to clear trails after an early season storm

Vilas County snowmobile trails will open Friday morning at 8:00 a.m.

The Vilas County Forestry, Recreation and Land Department says the 11 clubs in the Vilas County Snowmobile Alliance have put in many hours to ensure a safe opening of the trails.

This year’s opening was hampered by severe storm damage from wet, heavy snow and high winds.

A news release says the clubs went above and beyond to get trails in shape to ride.

Snowmobilers are cautioned that trails are in early season riding condition.

They are also asked to stay on marked trails.

Off trail riding is trespassing and could lead to the loss of trails if owners of private property are no longer willing to let trails cross their land.

Riders are also cautioned that all lakes should be considered unsafe and dangerous until trails are marked.

Oneida County previously announced a decision to open snowmobile trails as of noon on Friday.
John Burton
John Burton is the WXPR Morning Edition Host.
See stories by John Burton
