Separate snowmobile crashes kill two riders

One of the crashes happened in Iron County.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at 8:15 p.m. Monday night on Trail 17 in the

Town of Oma near Finn Point Road.

The rider was said to be unconscious but breathing when the call came in.

The snowmobiler later became unresponsive, and CPR was performed.

Ultimately the 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reportedly, the snowmobiler missed a curve and hit a tree.

Alcohol is believed to have been a factor, according to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Meanwhile, a Wisconsin man died in a snowmobile crash in the western Upper Peninsula.

Michigan State Police were called about 10:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of a crash on Trail 2 in Gogebic County’s Bessemer Township.

The rider left the trail, went out of control, and hit a wooden post.

Emergency medical care at the scene was not successful, and the man died.

He was a 61-year old Luxemburg, Wisconsin resident.

Drugs or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor.

A Michigan State Police spokesman said “Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones affected by this loss.”