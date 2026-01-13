Slush and water force temporary closure of a snowmobile trail segment in Eagle River

Slush and water forced the temporary closure of a portion of a snowmobile trail in Eagle River.

The corridor 13/10 trail in Eagle River is closed where it crosses the Wisconsin River between Trail Intersection Number 103 and 105.

Trail managers say It appears that water is backing up into the marsh area surrounding the Wisconsin River Bridge.

Slush and water on the trail are making it unsafe for travel.

The gates have been closed, and users should plan an alternate route for now.

Once it is determined that the issue has been resolved and the trail is safe, the portion of trail will be

reopened, and a press release will be issued notifying the public.

For more information, please follow the Sno-Eagles social media or contact the Vilas County Parks and Recreation Supervisor at (715) 479-5160.