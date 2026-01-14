MECCA Winterfest returns with first in-person race since 2023

Rodney Silvas first skied at MECCA Winterfest in Mercer when his brother encouraged him to do the cross-country ski race as a relay with him.

He’s done it every year since.

“When I compare it to other races, and no complaints about other races, but this one has a small kind of family feel to it. Lots of enthusiasm. Kids will be here. We have cow bells for people to be ringing,” said Silvas. “The environment isn't this cutthroat competitive that some races are, which is fine, no problem with that. But by the same token, it's kind of special because it feels comfortable.”

Because of poor snow conditions, the last two years have been virtual races where skiers record and submit their own times.

As the now Winterfest Race Director, Silvas is excited to welcome racers back in person for the race day this Saturday.

“The conditions have been excellent. We've been very fortunate this year, getting two relatively heavy snowfalls, the 30 inches and then an additional foot and stuff like that, so plenty of snow, no doubt about that,” said Silvas. “It's actually pretty special, considering what has happened for the last two years. You can sense a lot of enthusiasm where people coming in and out of the chalet, they're excited about getting out on the snow and, once again, being able to enjoy the trails here at Mecca.”

Silvas says people have called it the “best run, small race on snow”. Each year organizers work to make sure racers feel welcome and have a good race.

Katie Thoresen / WXPR

The race is run with an European Interval Start where athletes are released about every 20 seconds.

Silvas expects about 60 skiers on race day which has registration open through that morning.

Virtual racing is also an option for racers that can’t make this Saturday. Skiers can race the course anytime between now and February 14th to compete.

There is also snowshoe tour can participate in for Winterfest.

You can find registration details on the MECCA website.

Money raised from Winterfest helps support developments like their new maintenance building as well as the programs offered at MECCA.

Silvas encourages people to come out and enjoy the trails and take in the views.

“You'll be going through hemlocks and hardwoods, and then you come out to an opening, and all of a sudden you're looking at the flowage,” said Silvas. “I remember the first time when I raced here, it was the first time that I had seen this. I didn't stop. But I know I spent a lot of time looking around and just taking in the view.”

