Ice caves closed after just one day of access

The first opening of the Apostle Islands ice caves in years lasted only a day.

Apostle Islands National Lakeshore announced yesterday access to the caves was being closed due to a strong winter weather system which is now hitting the area.

That’s to ensure public safety.

Rangers will evaluate conditions after the storm to see if access can again be opened.

Visitors have to walk a long distance over lake ice to reach the caves, and that ice must be in good condition to allow it.

Monday was the first day access to the caves was open in a decade.

The natural attraction drew big crowds, with long waits for shuttle buses to get out to the site.