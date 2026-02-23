Recent warm spell may increase the risk on the ice

The DNR wants people enjoying Wisconsin’s frozen water bodies to remember no ice is safe ice.

A recent warm spell may have caused ice to thin in places.

Snowmobiles, UTV’s and vehicles can weigh quite a bit, raising the risk of ice giving way.

"Ice conditions are unpredictable and can change quickly on Wisconsin's rivers and lakes. The ice covers hide the currents, debris and underground springs still feeding lakes and rivers, thinning the ice in spots," said Lt. Jacob Holsclaw, DNR off-highway vehicle administrator. "No matter if you're on foot, on a snowmobile or in a UTV, it's important to remember that ice is never 100% safe."

Here are some safety reminders if you decide to head out on the ice this winter.



No ice is ever 100% safe.

The DNR does not monitor ice conditions. Check with local fishing clubs or sports shops that may monitor ice thickness.

Have a plan – wear warm clothes, take or wear a floatation device and tell others where you are going.

Bring spare dry clothes and keep your cell phone in a waterproof container or bag.

Check ice thickness as you go out with a spud bar.

Traveling at night can be dangerous – make sure you are familiar with the area.

